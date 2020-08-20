Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $194.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Shares of EL stock opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $49,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

