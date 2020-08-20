EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

