ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ExlService by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

