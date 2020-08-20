Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $67.00 at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.