Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Director Buys C$599,327.85 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 323,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$599,327.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,870.35.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 12,093 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$96,671.44.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.08.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

