Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.55

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.55 and last traded at $197.19, with a volume of 223236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

