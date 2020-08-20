Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

