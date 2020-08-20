Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,167 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 271.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 927,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 257,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

FITB opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

