Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $11.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $11.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

FSM opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 652.65 and a beta of 1.38. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

