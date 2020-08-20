Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

