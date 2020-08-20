Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $949.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.28 and a beta of 1.93. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,117 shares of company stock worth $6,010,125. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

