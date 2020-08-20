G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $25.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of GIII opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.97. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $555.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

