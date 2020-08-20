G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 418.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GTHX. Roth Capital began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $635.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

