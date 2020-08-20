Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy Buys 200,000 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,117,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,640.

GIL stock opened at C$25.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$13.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.22.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.