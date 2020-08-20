Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $351.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 35.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 38.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 71.2% during the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 2,397,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,129,000 after acquiring an additional 997,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 208.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

