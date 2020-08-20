Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $175.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.72. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $185.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 129.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 494,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

