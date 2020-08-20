Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $736,180.20 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 1,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $8,931,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

