Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 20,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $1,947,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 567,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,222,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GSHD stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 281.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $3,233,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.