Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,270,972.60 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,270,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,397,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $1,311,304.50.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $2,033,988.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 63,654 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $4,252,087.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 37,785 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $2,302,240.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 281.24 and a beta of 0.95. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

