Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

