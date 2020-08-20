Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

