Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,426 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 87,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $143.19 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $149.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.