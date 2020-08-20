Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 2,315 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE:AFL opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

