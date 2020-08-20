Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,018,000 after acquiring an additional 296,088 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,555,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,803,000 after acquiring an additional 528,634 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $262,758.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,561 shares in the company, valued at $19,586,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,745,388. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

