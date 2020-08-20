Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

