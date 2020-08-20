Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $349,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,653.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $1,772,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,489.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

TDY stock opened at $320.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

