Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $68,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,849,135 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Shares of DPZ opened at $411.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

