Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,440 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

