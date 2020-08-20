Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 2,667 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

