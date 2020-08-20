Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. Insiders have sold 73,840 shares of company stock worth $7,376,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

