Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,495 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 45.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 200.3% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 26.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMI opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

