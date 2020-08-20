Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 23,390 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.71 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

