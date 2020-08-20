Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $154.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

