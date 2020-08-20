Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

TIF opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

