Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 50,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $2,149,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GO opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

