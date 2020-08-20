GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney Sells 1,000 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

