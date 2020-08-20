Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLMAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

