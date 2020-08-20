Harold L. Covert Sells 10,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Harold L. Covert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lumentum stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 79,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 29.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,789.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

