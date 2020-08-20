HEICO (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Trading Up 6.5%

HEICO Corporation (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90.

About HEICO (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

