Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 52-Week High at $212.20

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.20 and last traded at $210.11, with a volume of 108217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $875,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

