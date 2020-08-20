HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

