Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

