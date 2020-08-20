HL Acquisitions’ (IMTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 188.66% from the company’s current price.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IMTX opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.48.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

