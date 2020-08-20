Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

