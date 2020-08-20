Home Depot Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

HD stock opened at $285.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.69. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

