Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

