Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.33.

HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

