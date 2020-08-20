Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.