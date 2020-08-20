Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Barclays

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

