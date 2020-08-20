Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Argus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Argus from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HD. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

